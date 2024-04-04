Two docked for allegedly stealing generator, other items valued N490,000

Two men, Michael Sabo, 19 and Daniel Iliya, 28, were on Thursday arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing a generator, gas cylinder and cell phone.

Sabo and Iliya, whose addresses were not provided, are being charged with conspiracy and theft.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp Toyin Ibrahim told the court that the defendants committed the offences sometime in December 2023, at the Elebu area of Ibadan.

Ibrahim said that the defendants stole an electricity generator, gas cylinder and cell phone, all valued N490,000, belonging to the complainant, Olubukola Mba.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Kausarat Ayofe granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 10 for hearing.