Two docked for allegedly robbing man of N800,000 jewellery

Two men – Wasiu Hassan, 26; and Ibrahim Lateef, 24; on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly robbing a man of his jewellery worth N800,000.

Hassan, a bus conductor, and Lateef, a tricycle driver, were arraigned before Magistrate A.S. Odusanya on four counts of conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society, assault and stealing.

The defendants, both residents of Isheri- Osun, Lagos State, however, denied committing the offences and were granted N400,000 bail each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Odusanya said the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Emmanuel Ajayi, told the court that the defendants and others still at large, committed the offences on Dec. 25, 2021 at Isheri-Osun, Lagos State.

Ajayi said the defendants, who belonged to an unlawful society known as ‘Eiye’ Confraternity, assaulted the complainant, Yusuf Abeeb and robbed him of his gold wrist chain.

“The defendants accosted the complainant, demanded for his chain. When he was reluctant, they beat him up which caused him harm.

“They forcefully took away his gold chain but were eventually arrested,” the

prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences violate sections 42, 173, 287, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing, while Section 173 also attracts three years for assault.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 2 for mention