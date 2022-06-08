Two docked for alleged theft of N150, 000 cell phone

On Wednesday, two men, Ibrahim Jamiu 22, and Ayomide Giwa 21 were anchored in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for allegedly stealing a Samsung phone worth N150, 000.

Both men whose residential addresses were not provided were charged with conspiracy and theft.

The prosecutor, Mr. Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendants conspired and stole the phone belonging to Ayobami Subar on May 28, in the Oke-Ado area of Ibadan.

He said that the offenses were contrary to Sections 516 and 390 (9) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State 2,000.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50, 000 each and two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 18, for hearing.