Two docked for alleged theft of mobile phones worth N71,000

Two men, Paul Chisom, 27, and Freedom Nweke, 35, were on Wednesday arraigned in an Ota Magistrates ‘Court, Ogun, for stealing mobile phones valued at N71,000.

The Police charged the defendants, whose addresses were not provided, with stealing and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Insp E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 2 at about 8.45 p.m. at Estate Bus-Stop, Ota.

Adaraloye said the first defendant, Chisom, stole two Itel smartphones, valued at N71, 000 from the complainant, Adekunle Adeola, by snatching the phones from him at the bus stop.

He added that Chisom conspired to sell the stolen mobile phones to the second defendant, Nweke, but they were finally caught by good Samaritans and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 390,427 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, A.O.Adeyemi, admitted each of the defendants to N30,000 bail with one surety each in like sum.

Adeyemi said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until July 3, for further hearing.