Two die in Ondo auto crash

Two persons were killed in an auto crash on the Akure-Owo Highway in Ondo State , South West, Nigeria Tuesday.

State’s Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ezekiel SonAllah, confirmed the accident in a statement he issued in Akure Wednesday.

One of the four persons involved in the accident the statement indicated sustained head injury.

He stated that the accident involved four males; one Lexus ES 350 marked FKJ 239 EE and an unregistered Honda motorcycle.

SonAllah blamed the accident on light sign violation and loss of control.

He stated that the person who sustained a head injury was receiving treatment at a hospital while the two corpses were deposited in a morgue in Akure.

The Sector Commander appealed to motorists to always drive with care, obey traffic rules and ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on journeys.