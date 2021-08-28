Two die, one injured in Ogun multiple accidents

A multiple vehicle-collision accident on Saturday, killed two persons while one other sustained injury.

The accident occured on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun state.

The accident involved three vehicles which reportedly caused by the spill of granite on the road from an unknown granite truck, which led to multiple hits by other vehicles.

An eyewitness said a granite-loaded truck which did not latch its pack the granite well spilled the granite on the road while on transit .

The source added that the spill caused the accident of the three vehicles as they ran on the granite littered the road, hitting one and other from the back in the process.

The Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident in a statement.

Akinbiyi said the accidents happened at 6:30 am. on Saturday and that two persons died while one person sustained injury .

He said the affected vehicles ; Kia Rio with registration number , RBC 108 AE, Volkswagen Golf with registration number , GWA 114 BC and Mercedes Benz with registration number BDG 757 OF.

He said, “According to an eye witness, the multiple fatal accident was caused as a result of split granite content that was on the road from an unknown granite loaded truck, which led to multiple hits by other vehicles.

“The presumed dead bodies were taken to an Idera Private morgue Sagamu, while the injured victim was rescued by his relative to Idera Hospital, Sagamu.

“The accidented vehicles has been towed by Sagamu Police officers. Effort is on for JBN to evacuate the remain granite on the road.

“The traffic was initially affected but later cleared by TRACE and other security agencies.

“While TRACE Corps commiserates with the family of the deceased, articulated vehicle drivers are again urged to always latch and cover the items they’re carrying while on transit in view of its attendant consequences..”