Two die, one injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway auto crash

Two persons have been confirmed dead, while one other sustained injuries in an accident involving two trucks at Ogere, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway Tuesday.

Spokesperson, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to Akinbiyi, a tanker was speeding and rammed into a stationary DAF truck.

He explained that the driver of the truck was fixing one of its rear tyres when the accident happened.

He said,”the tanker driver was either speeding or dosing while on the steering before he lost control and rammed into the DAF truck.”

The TRACE spokesperson explained that the incident occurred at about 8.00 a.m.

He added that the two deceased were in the tanker, while the tanker driver also sustained injuries.

Akinbiyi stated that the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara Remo, while the injured person was taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere.