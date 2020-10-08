The Kwara Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed that no fewer than two persons lost their lives in a traffic crash that occurred along Ilorin-Ogbomoso road.

The Sector Commander, Jonathan Owoade, who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria in Ilorin on Thursday, said that the crash was as a result of speeding, causing the loss of concentration and control.

Owoade said that the crash involved four vehicles and nine persons.

He advised motorists to be patient while on the road, adding that they should reduce their speed in order not to kill themselves.

“It is another sad incident occurring on the Ilorin-Ogbomoso road axis, at Gaa-Odota junction, it was a multiple and fatal accident involving four vehicles; a commercial tipper, car, tricycle and a private vehicle.

“Nine persons were involved, sadly two lost their lives while other persons sustained varying degrees of injury,” he said.

The sector commander said that the crash response team of the corps had taken the injured persons to the Geri-Alimi hospital while relatives of the deceased had claimed the corpses.

He urged those going through the route to be careful and ensure that their vehicles are in good condition.

Owoade also warned motorists against impatience, adding as the festive season is approaching, only the living can celebrate.