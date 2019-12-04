At least, two persons have reportedly been killed in a bloody clash between two rival cult gangs in Ijora Badia area of Lagos.

Mobile phones and accessories worth millions of Naira were said to have been carted away, as the cultists reportedly looted some shops including E- Plus Global Communication Ltd located along Fadaini Road and Oke-Eri Community.

Both Baale, Ireti Owoseni and Railway line were deserted, as residents including mobile traders scampered for safety.

The rival groups identified as Suara and Railway boys, according to findings are members of the “Aiye” and “Eiye” Confraternity.

According to eye witness account, the Railway boys, who are mainly of “Aiye” confraternity had killed one Akin Ajayi (a.k.a Akile), who was butchered during a clash on Sunday night at Baale street.

Identified as the ring leader of “Eiye” Confraternity in the area, he was said to have been matcheted severally on his head and stomach, leading to his death.

Consequently, his members were said to have mobilized themselves and headed to the base of their opponent in Railway area, where an innocent person was shot dead during a cross fire.

It was reliably learnt that his corpse was removed and deposited in a public morgue by police operatives from Badia Police Station.

Not satisfied, the Saura boys, accordng to the source stormed Railway line about noon on Tuesday, 3th December 2019, to retaliate the killing of their leader.

It was gathered that they were however repelled by some soldiers attached to the workers of China Civil Engeering and Construction Company working on the Iganmu railway track.

Afterwards, some of them numbering about 20, identified as Tobi and Yomi Idowu, Biliamin and others proceeded to some shops at Oke-eri community, where the shop of one Adenike Odusola was vandalized and goods worth thousands of naira carted away.

Further, they proceeded to Fadaini Road where they carted away mobile phones, accessories and other items estimated to the tune of a million Naira.

Other adjoining shops were also said to have been attacked by the hoodlums where they made away with yet to be estimated cash and goods.

The DPO Badia Division and his operatives was sighted at the extreme end of Baale street dismantling the wooden bridge through which the miscreants link themselves.

Also at the police station, Odusola was sighted while laying a formal complaint about the looting of her shop.

In a telephone chat, the Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer DSP Bala Elkana, said he was yet to be briefed and asked our correspondent to call back.

He however failed to pick his call afterwards as at time of filing the report.