Two persons have been reported dead in separate gun battles in New Oko Oba area of Fagba in Lagos State, The Eagle Online is reporting.

Fagba has been notorious of late, especially during the #EndSARS crisis, for inter-ethnic violence.

However, sources told The Eagle Online that the latest deaths in the area had nothing to do with clashes between the Hausa and Yoruba ethnic stocks.

The first death, which occurred on Thursday, was said to have been around a relaxation spot popularly referred to as Glass House.

The victim was said to have died on Thursday, while his remains were retrieved on Friday.

The victim was said to have died after a fight during which gunshots were reportedly heard.

On Friday, gunshots were also reported to have been fired around another relaxation centre, Miyaki, with one person confirmed dead.

Sources told The Eagle Online that the shooting took place just outside the relaxation spot, where an Automated Teller Machine is located.

Miyaki was, however, not opened for business on Saturday.

Some have linked the deaths to cult-related clashes.

The Lagos State Police Command was yet to speak in the incidents as at press time.