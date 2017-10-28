Two die, four hospitalized after eating ‘Amala’ in Osun

Two persons died in Ibokun, Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State and four others hospitalized after eating yam flour, popularly known as Amala, with stew on Friday.

One of those that died, Kehinde Fasanya, was a staff of Obokun Local Government Area.

The identity of the second person could not be ascertained as at press time.

The corpses of those that died have been deposited at the mortuary of the Osun State General Hospital, Asubiaro in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, for autopsy to determine the true cause of their death.

Other people that ate from the food were rushed to Our Lady of Fatimah Hospital at Jaleoyemi area in Osogbo, but the doctors at the hospital said their cases could not be managed there and referred them to the Wesley Guild Hospital of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ilesa for comprehensive treatment.

The incident has caused panic and apprehension in the state as residents were already warning their relations within and outside the state not to buy yam flour or eat the famous Amala delicacy.

The Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, said necessary steps have been taken to unveil the circumstances surrounding the incidence and advised people not to panic.

Isamotu said preliminary findings revealed that the family members had been eating from the same yam flour in the past weeks and that the poison in the food could be in the stew.

Isamotu, who was at the hospital alongside the Director of Public Health, Dr. Adepoju Gbenga, said experts have been deployed to the house where the family members ate the food and that sample would be taken to laboratory for investigation.