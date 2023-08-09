Two die, five injured as vehicles collide on Lagos bridge

Two yet-to-be-identified persons have died in a crash that injured no fewer than five persons on Eko Bridge in Lagos State.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Taofiq Adebayo, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, said the crash involved six private vehicles including a fully loaded ‘MAC’ truck with number plate T-1501 LA.

He said, “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority with other emergency responders today carried out an emergency operation at the scene of a fatal accident on Eko Bridge inward the Alaka area of the state.

“LASTMA Akinde Olusola ‘Zebra’ (Zone 3 Iponri) who led the rescue team confirmed that the accident recorded two deaths, with five others seriously injured.

“He confirmed further that the fatal accident involved six private vehicles including a fully loaded ‘MAC’ truck with number plate (T-1501 LA).”

According to Adebayo, a preliminary investigation revealed that the loaded ‘MAC’ truck, while on top speed, collided with five other private vehicles, including a commercial minibus as a result of brake failure.

He added that the five rescued accident victims and two dead bodies were immediately taken to a nearby general hospital with an ambulance belonging to the LASEMA Response Unit.

Adebayo said, “Those six vehicles involved in the fatal accident include a fully loaded truck (T-150 IL), Lexus Jeep (LSP 795 EW), Toyota Camry (AKD 606 HH), Toyota (LND 217 GX), mini-bus (FKJ 77 YG and (LSR 952 HZ).

“The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, cautioned motorists especially truck drivers to always ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey across the state.

“While maintaining that the agency would not relent in enlightening motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers on inherent dangers involved in speeding, he, however, sent his condolences to families of the deceased.”

He added that other emergency responders at the scene of the accident included the LASEMA Response Unit, the Federal Road Safety Corps, and policemen from the Iponri Divisional Police Station.