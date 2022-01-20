Two die, five injured as truck crushes motorcycle in Cross River

The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed the death of two persons in an accident in the early hours of Thursday in Nko community, Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The Public Education Officer of the Corps in Cross River State, Mark Ajuka, confirmed the death of the victims in an interview.

Ajuka, a Superintendent Route Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria that five persons were also injured in the crash that involved a truck and a motorcycle.

He said that investigation revealed that the crash was caused by a brake failure from the truck driver.

He said: “The accident occurred early this morning in Nko community, Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River.

“The deceased have been evacuated from the scene of the crash, while those injured were taken to the General Hospital in Ugep for treatment.”

An eyewitness, James Eteng, told the NAN that the tragic incident occurred at St. Pius Primary School in Nko community.

“Today is a black Thursday for us in Nko community.

“We have lost a son and a daughter in an accident that occurred this morning.

“As we speak, the whole community is in mourning mood, we can only console with the family to bear the irreparable loss.”

