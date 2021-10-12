Two die as rival confraternities clash in Lagos State

Hell was reportedly let lose on Monday in Ijora Badia, a Lagos suburb in Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area, as two cult groups engaged in a bloody clash, leaving two persons dead.

One of the deceased, identified as Rotimi Esomojumi, was said to have been matcheted to death at Arane Street, located in front of a white garment church, while the other yet-to-be-identified person was killed at Akorede Street.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the deceased were members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities that have been causing unrest in the area and its environ.

Though the root cause of the clash could not be ascertained, but a source said one of the groups was on a revenge mission to launch a reprisal on Esomojumi.

It was reliably gathered that Esomojumi was one of the sons of a retired Police Officer and community leader, who resides few metres away from the scene of the incident.

The rampaging cultists were said to have wielded both matchete and locally made pistols.

They were said to have shot sporadically to scare to residents and passersby as they engaged in the bloody clash which lasted about an hour before the arrival of Police operatives from Badia Division.

The clash, which occurred at about 4pm according to witness, led to pandemonium forcing both residents and passersby to scamper for safety.

Shop owners on Akorede, Giwa, Ireti Owoseni and adjoining streets were said to have fled, leaving their shops unlocked, following the sound of gun shot.

The community leader who preferred anonymity informed our correspondent that the corpses have been taken away by the policemen.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, was yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing this report.

Ajisebutu however promised to get back.