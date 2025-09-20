Two die as explosion rocks DICON factory in Kaduna

Tragedy struck on Saturday at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria in Kaduna when an explosion believed to have emanated from gunpowder production killed two workers—including a military officer—and injured four others.

The incident occurred at the corporation’s factory in the Kurmin Gwari area of Kaduna metropolis during a weekend shift.

Residents living near the factory told one of our correspondents that the blast was so powerful that it shook buildings within the vicinity, triggering panic as people ran for safety.

“I heard a very big blast; it shook the surrounding buildings around DICON. People were running from the area. Initially, we thought it was a bomb explosion, but later we learnt it was from the factory,” a resident who did not want his name mentioned said.

Our correspondent gathered that the injured victims were immediately taken to St. Gerard Catholic Hospital in Kakuri, about two kilometres from the factory, for emergency treatment.

At the hospital, a large crowd of sympathisers, including DICON staff and relatives of the victims, were seen, with some weeping openly as doctors battled to save the lives of the injured.

A military ambulance later arrived at the hospital and evacuated the victims to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna for further treatment.

One of the eyewitnesses who helped to convey the injured to the hospital told our correspondent that the explosion occurred during the production of gunpowder materials used in arms manufacturing.

“It was an explosion from the production of gunpowder—something called primer powder. It killed a military officer instantly, as well as one civilian worker. Four other civilian workers were critically injured. Their conditions are serious,” the source, who pleaded anonymity, said.

As of press time, efforts to speak with the management of DICON on the incident proved abortive as no official was available for comments.

The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, established in 1964, is the country’s premier arms manufacturing outfit responsible for producing weapons and ammunition for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The Saturday explosion has raised concerns among residents about safety standards at the facility, especially given its location within a densely populated area of Kaduna metropolis.

