An eight storey building under construction in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Thursday collapsed, claiming two lives, with many others injured.

The incident occurred around 6:30pm at Yaradua Drive, near Lords Chosen Church.

Disaster managers, including the National Emergency Management Agency, Imo State Emergency Management Agency and Red Cross, were on ground carrying out rescue operations.

Evans Ugoh, Head of Imo/Abia operations office of NEMA, confirmed that two casualties had so far been recorded, while seven persons had been rescued.

Ugoh disclosed that many people were believed to have been trapped in the debris of the collapsed building.

He said that rescue operation would be on till it was ascertained that nobody was still trapped under the debris.

On the cause of the incident, Ugoh said: “For now, we are focusing on rescue operation.

“It will be followed with the cause of the collapse.

“We have taken those already rescued to the hospital for medical attention, while further search is still ongoing.”