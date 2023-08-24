Two dead, over 30 injured as plaza collapses in Abuja

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead as a two-storey plaza located on Lagos Street, Garki Village in the Garki District of the nation’s capital, Abuja, collapsed.

The Director General of the FCT Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Abbas Idriss, confirmed the collapse late on Wednesday.

According to available information, the building collapsed amid the heavy downpour in the Federal Capital Territory.

So far, 37 people have been rescued, with two of them “fatally injured”, according to emergency responders.

They said rescue operations had been slow over the night as there was no immediate access to an excavator and rescue efforts were purely manual.

Idriss said: “Thirty-Seven persons have so far been rescued and evacuated to hospital, others reportedly still trapped.

“Rescue team and others are on ground.

“Rescue operations on but slowly due to ongoing rain.

“They are making frantic efforts at getting an excavator to remove people from the rubble.”