The Lagos State Waterways Authority says two people were drowned and one person missing in a fishing boat mishap that occurred at Ibeshe, Ikorodu area on Monday evening.

The General Manager of LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, said in a statement that four people were rescued alive in the mishap.

Emmanuel said: “A boat mishap occurred at about 7p.m. today Monday the 31st of August 2020, around Offin Ibeshe Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

“A fishing boat from Makoko Community with Seven(7) passengers onboard, five (5 ) adults including the boat captain and two (2) toddlers, capsised into the Lagos lagoon while heading to Offin area in Ikorodu.

“Further inquires revealed that the cause of the incidence was the rough water current usually recorded around the area.”

The general manager said the first responders at the scene of the incident was a passengers ferry that witnessed the incident before the arrival of LASWA rescue team.

Emmanuel added: “Inquiries reveal that the fishing boat, which was clearly operating outside its fishing capability and therefore not equipped with necessary safety gadgets for passengers ferry operation, carried the occupants who are all related and headed to Offin for a relative’s funeral.

“Upon further investigations, it was revealed that all Seven(7) passengers onboard were not wearing a lifejacket. Four (4) passengers were rescued alive two (2) fatalities and one (1) passenger missing.

“The men of the LASEMA and Marine Police have been contacted to support the ongoing search operation for the remaining victim while further investigation is ongoing.”

NAN reports that there have been reports of accidents on waterways in Lagos in recent times, the latest being July 29 at Kirikiri, which claimed 12 lives.