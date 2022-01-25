Two dead, five injured as truck crushes motorcycle in Adamawa – FRSC

No fewer than two persons lost their lives with five others injured after a truck crushed a motorcycle conveying passengers in Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The accident, which involved a truck and motorcycle, occurred on Monday along Jada-Jalingo Road in Adamawa State.

Utte Boyi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Adamawa Sector Command, confirmed the accident on Monday in Yola.

Boyi said the accident involved seven persons, adding that two persons died on the spot, while five others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses have been deposited at a morgue in the General Hospital, Jada, while the survivors are receiving treatment in the same facility,” he said.

He attributed the accident to overspeeding and recklessness, adding: “If both of them are going gently, nothing will happen, but they tend to always engage in overspeeding even within the town.”

The Sector Commander urged motorists to observe traffic rules and ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before driving to guard against road crashes.