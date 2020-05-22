Two persons were confirmed dead, while 13 others were injured in an accident involving a lorry and a commercial bus along Ihiala axis of the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway in Anambra State on Friday.

Andrew Kumapayi, State Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka.

Kumapayi said the accident, which occurred at about 7:10am, could be attributed to speeding and loss of control.

He said: “According to reports, the crash involved a tipper without registration number and a commercial bus with registration number NEN-59XQ.

“An eyewitness told us that the tipper driver was negotiating into his house when the bus suddenly rammed into it.

“The crash occurred during a heavy downpour.

“A total of 15 persons, 10 adult males and five adult females, were involved in the crash.

“Twelve persons sustained serious injuries and were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and God’s Favour Hospital Okohia, both in Ihiala town.

“As at the time of filling this report, two victims, the driver whose leg was amputated in the crash and another victim, were confirmed dead by doctors at the hospital.”

Kumapayi said the rescue operation was jointly carried out by operatives of the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and FRSC.

He said clearing of obstruction was ongoing at the scene of the crash to ease movement of other vehicles.

The sector commander advised motorists to drive within stipulated speed limit and shun dangerous driving that could lead to avoidable road mishap.

NAN.