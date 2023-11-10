Two dead, 10 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Two persons have been confirmed dead, while 10 others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident which occurred at the Kara turning section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Friday.

Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed this to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe said that the accident, which occurred at 8:32 a.m., involved a Mazda bus, marked: XV 945 EPE and an unregistered Howo Sino truck.

She attributed the accident to route violation and dangerous driving on the part of the bus driver who, she said, ran into the truck.

The FRSC public education officer said that 14 people were involved in the accident, adding that while two people died instantly, 10 sustained injuries and two unhurt.

Okpe further stated that the injured victims had been taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe, while the deceased were deposited at Idera Mortuary, Sagamu.

She quoted the FRSC Sector Commander in the State, Anthony Uga, as admonishing drivers to shun all forms of driving against traffic (one way) and exercise caution while driving in order to avoid endangering their lives and those of other road users.

Uga reiterated the corps’ continued commitment to creating a safer motoring environment and maintain service delivery, even as he sought for the cooperation of all and sundry.