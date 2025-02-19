Two confirmed dead, many injured in Zamfara market explosion

At least two people have died, and over 40 others sustained severe injuries after a gunpowder explosion rocked a market in Talata Mafara Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.

The Chairman of Talata Mafara LGA, Yahaya Yari, confirmed that two people lost their lives in the explosion, which occurred on Tuesday at the town’s weekly market.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Wednesday, Yari described the incident as unfortunate and stated that more than 44 people were injured.

He said the incident occurred in the afternoon while activities of the weekly market were ongoing at a place where locally made guns were displayed for sale.

“When the incident happened, we immediately took emergency response, which controlled the situation and took the victims to hospital.

“After receiving minor treatment at Talata Mafara General Hospital, we took all the 44 injured victims to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, for further treatment.

“Out of the 44 victims, two have died; the remaining 42 are currently responding to treatment,” the chairman explained.

Yari prayed to Allah to prevent recurrence of such an incident again.

He appealed to the people of the state to continue to pray for sustainable peace and stability in the state and the country in general. (NAN)

