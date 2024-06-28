Two confirmed dead in Rivers cholera outbreak

Two people were said to have been confirmed dead, while 16 people reportedly survived the recent cholera outbreak in parts of Rivers State.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, who disclosed this in a press statement she personally signed in Port Harcourt on Thursday, clarified that as of the time of the address, there were no cases of cholera in the state.

Oreh explained that the incident in the state was recorded in three communities within Andoni Local Government Area, stating that the two people died with symptoms suspicious of cholera.

According to her, all the cases were recorded within the past four weeks while the ailment was ravaging other states of the nation, adding that two people tested positive for the ravaging ailment.

She said: “Cholera remains a major public health concern, particularly in sub–Saharan Africa. Nigeria, and indeed, Rivers State, have not been spared from sporadic cases of especially short-lived rural outbreaks.

“Regarding the past four weeks in the state, we have had about 16 suspected cases of acute watery diarrhoea across three communities in coastal areas of Andoni Local Government Area, with two associated deaths.

“The scenario was rapidly resolved, and two samples tested positive for cholera by screening tool with a rapid diagnostic test (not confirmed by culture).

“So far, there are currently no active cases or any outbreak of cholera or acute water diarrhoea in the state.

“Using seasonal outbreak modelling, we have pre-positioned commodities around historical hot spots, built capacity of health personnel, and commenced community health education for safe hygienic practices.

“State surveillance is at an all high for triggers and suspected cases. The infectious disease treatment centre at Rivers State University, which is marked for upgrade to an infectious disease institute, is ready and able to manage cases in the case of any eventuality.

“Let me assure you of the state government’s commitment to adequately support, respond to, and contain these priority diseases.”