Two commercial drivers jailed one year each for unlawful possession of firearm

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Jos on Wednesday sentenced two commercial drivers to one year imprisonment each for unlawful possession of a locally-made pistol.

Magistrate Adar Baraje, sentenced David Musa,29 and Bitrus Zhi, 32, following a guilty plea they entered.

The magistrate gave the convicts an option to pay a fine of N7, 000 each.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Alex Muleng told the court that the case was transferred from the Anglo-Jos Divisional Police Headquarters to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department In Jos on Jan. 7.

The prosecutor said that the convicts were caught by a team of officers during a stop-and-search patrol in Jos.

Muleng said that the convicts had no licence to carry a firearm.

The offence, he said, is punishable under section 27 (1) (b) (i) (ii) of the Fire Arms Act Cap.

