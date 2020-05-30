The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested two staff of the Ebonyi State Ministry of Environment over alleged vandalism of installation items at the state pulverisation plant.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Lucy Samu, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Abakaliki.

Samu said both suspects were in the NSCDC’s custody.

He said the suspects were from Amagu community and Inyimegu community, both in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “The items recovered from them include 10 full lengths of 16mm iron rods and 30 pieces of foundation bolt used in the pulverisation plant.

“They were arrested while using a state government vehicle for the act.”

The commandant said the duo were arrested by officers of the corps who were guarding the plant.

Samu added: “I am happy that my officers have been vindicated as they were being accused of vandalising equipment at the pulverisation plant.

“I want to advice workers attached to the state government’s installations to desist from such acts as it impedes the governor’s efforts to develop the state.”

One of the suspects (name withheld) told NAN that he did not intend to steal the items when caught by the NSCDC officers.

He said: “I am in charge and take records of all items used for work at the plant.

“The iron rods and bolts are not currently being used for work at the plant and I arranged to take them back to the office in case the storekeeper asks me for the record.

“How then can I steal items that I am in charge of and will be called upon to give record.”

Chief Emmanuel Uguru, the State Commissioner for Environment, told NAN that he was yet to be officially briefed about the matter.

“I will inform you more whenever I am officially briefed,” Uguru said.

Philip Eworo, the Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Pulverisation Plant, did not reply to several telephone calls and text messages sent to him by the NAN correspondent.