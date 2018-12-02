Two children kidnapped by househelp found

The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the two children of Mr/Mrs Aneru Mutana of Gbagada Phase 2, Lagos, kidnapped on November 26, 2018 by their househelp, simply identified as Busayo, were found today December 2, 2018, in the early hours of the morning, at a location close to Nigeria Seme border, in Benin Republic.

Recall that the said Busayo was on 26/11/2018, instructed by Mutana, to go and pick the children from school and take them home as she (Mutana) wasn’t able to do so due to the nature of her job.

Unfortunately for Madam, the househelp had carefully planned how to kidnap her children, a 6-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl and executed her wicked plan effortlessly because she is known to the school authorities and familiar with the children.

Investigation so far revealed that Busayo is a member of a Kidnap syndicate who gives her out as househelp to unsuspecting parents.

When she finally lands the job, she warms her way into the children’s heart and wins the trust of her employers. Once she gets to this stage, she bares her fangs.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, warns households interested in engaging the services of domestic servants to beware of whom they are dealing with. He reiterates his earlier warning that employers ought to carry out a background check of persons they are bringing to homes; and profile them in order to make investigation easy for the police should the need arise.

The Command reasonably believes that Busayo may not be her real name. However it wishes that Nigerians should take cognizance of her face and alert the nearest police formation of her location and if possible arrest and hand her over to the police.