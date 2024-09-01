Two children die, seven injured in Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway accident

Two children were confirmed dead in a lone accident involving a Toyota Camry at Kere, Itori on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Florence Okpe, Spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Okpe noted that the accident occurred at about 11:00p.m on Saturday.

She explained that the accident was caused by speeding, saying that the car marked AGL 36 JA was overloaded with passengers.

“A total of seven men, one male child and a female child were involved in the crash.

“One male child and one female child were killed in the accident while others sustained different forms of injury in the crash,” she said.

The FRSC spokesperson added that the injured victims were taken to the General Hospital, Ifo, while the corpses were deposited at the morgue.

She advised motorists to always adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

