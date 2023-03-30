Two cattle rearers jailed five years each for stealing 14 cows

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT has sentenced two rearers: Buba Bello and Abubakar Umar, to five years imprisonment each with hard labour for stealing 14 cows worth N2.5 million.

The police charged Bello, 30, and Umar, 26, with criminal conspiracy, intimidation, trespass, theft and extortion.

Chief Magistrate Munir Sani convicted and sentenced the defendants after they pleaded guilty to the charges and begged for leniency.

Sani sentenced the convicts to one year in imprisonment for each offence without an option of fine.

He also, ordered the convicts to pay compensation of N165,000 to the nominal complainants.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the matter was reported on February 3 at Gwagwalada Police Station by Muhamodu Bello and Usman Dikko of Dukpa Village Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Tanko said that on January 21 the convicts and Umar now at large conspired, trespassed into Bello (first complainant’s) cattle farm and stole 14 cattle worth N2.5 million.

He said the convicts later called and demanded for N250,000 from him before they would release the cattle to him.

He said that the first complainant sent N150,000 to the convicts through a Point of Sale account number which they sent to him.

Tanko said that the convicts later released 11 cattle and sold three, with value of N1.1 million to an unknown person for N250,000 and converted the money to their own personal use.

He said that the convicts threatened to kill Dikko (second complainant) if he dares search for them.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 397, 342, 287 and 292 of the Penal Code.

According to Section 287, whoever commits theft shall be punished with imprisonment for a term, which may extend to five years or fine or both.