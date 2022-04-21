Two businessmen to pick presidential forms for Lawan, Kalu

Two Abia businessmen have offered to buy nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress for Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, for the 2023 presidential poll.

This comes barely 24 hours after the APC said it will begin the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms.

A statement on Thursday in Abuja by Orji Kalu Media Office said that the businessmen, Chief Ukaegbu James and Chief Nnanna Kalu, who are based in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, said this in Abuja.

The statement quoted the businessmen as saying that Lawan and Kalu were competent enough to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The businessmen said: “If we must get it right in 2023, we need result oriented leaders like Kalu and Lawan to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“It is time to present our best hands because there won’t be any room for writing of fake results.

“We are ready to make N200 million available by weekend to purchase their nomination forms.

“We are convinced by their track records, managerial skills, experience and leadership acumen.”

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Wednesday announced the fees to be paid by aspirants for various elective offices in the 2023 elections, with the presidential nomination form pegged at N100 million.

Morka said this at the end of the party’s 11th National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja.