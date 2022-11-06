Two businessmen on the run for months arrested for alleged drug trafficking

Two businessmen: Nnebo Ikechukwu Christopher and Omeje Oliver, who have been on the run for months over their alleged involvement in drug trafficking have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency assigned to track them.

The development was confirmed by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday.

In a statement he issued, Babafemi said Christopher, who has been wanted for his role in the importation of 40 cartons containing 346,800 pills of Co-codamol, a brand of paracetamol with Codeine, seized at the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Local Wing, since March 2022, was arrested on November 3.

For Oliver, aka David Mark, an automobile parts dealer, he was declared wanted since April 2022.

In the bid to evade arrest, he abandoned his business at Aspanda, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos.

Operatives of the NDLEA were, however, able to arrest him in Enugu on October 31, 2022.

He was wanted in connection with the seizure of 600 grams of heroin concealed inside the soles of lady’s foot wears going to Liberia on April 16, 2022.

On the same day Omeje was arrested, operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport intercepted 550 grams of cannabis loud concealed in machine parts going to Dubai, UAE, while the sender, Ogbure Victor Ifeanyi, was later arrested.





