An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos in Plateau State on Friday sentenced two Jos-based businessmen to 64 months in a correctional center over stolen property.

Yahaya Sani, 30, and Samuel Aroh, 35, both businessmen, were found guilty of receiving stolen property.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced the duo after they had pleaded guilty.

Suleiman, however, gave them an option of fine.

“You are to spend four months of your term in correctional center without fine and five years in correctional or pay N150,000 fine each,” Suleiman said.

He said the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such act.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported by Blessed Otokpa at the Laranto Police station, Jos on August 5, 2013 and the case was later revisited on November 12.

Gokwat said that while the complainant was searching for his precious stones, he met the convict (Sani) with part of his precious stones.

During police investigation, the convict said he bought the stones from Aroh (second convict).

The prosecutor said the offence was contrary to section 317 of the Penal Code of Plateau State.