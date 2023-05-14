Two businessmen excrete 193 cocaine pellets in NDLEA custody

Two businessmen arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for cocaine ingestion have both excreted 193 pellets of the illicit drug after three days in observatory custody.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made rhis known on Sunday.

Babafemi said the traffickers: Onoh Ebere, 49, and Christian Ifeanyi Ogbuji, 47, were intercepted at the Abuja airport on May 10, 2023 on their arrival from Uganda via Addis Ababa, onboard Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 951.

Though both suspects have businesses they manage in Nigeria, their main source of income has been drug trafficking.

They both travelled to Uganda and from there crossed over to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where they picked the consignments before returning to Abuja with Lagos as their final destination.

After days in the excretion room, Onoh excreted a total of 100 pellets weighing 2.137kg, while Ogbuji expelled 93 pellets hidden in his stomach with a gross weight of 1.986kg.