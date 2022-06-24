Two brothers with pregnant wives burnt to death in auto crash + Photo

Two brothers were burnt to death in a fatal accident on Wednesday on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Knowledgeable sources said the brothers were returning from Alaba Market with six 30-litres jerry cans of petrol.

They were said to be taking to neighbouring Benin Republic, when the accident happened.

A family source said: “The two of them, of the same father, were burnt beyond recognition by fire as a result of petrol in their car.

“Unfortunately, two of them have pregnant wives.”

Sulaiman Taiwo, Unit Commander, Badagry Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday.

Two other persons who survived in the accident are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Badagry.

Taiwo said the accident involved a Nissan Car in which the brothers were travelling and a Mitsubishi Jeep.

He said that the driver of the Nissan car must have been overspeeding and lost control before hitting the Mitsubishi.

He said: “The driver of the Nissan car manoeuvred it to the other side of the road and hit a pillar resulting in an explosion.

“The car was loaded with unknown quantity of petrol.

“The two brothers were roasted in the inferno, while FRSC’s operatives rescued the two injured occupants of the Mitsubishi who were taken to the General Hospital in Badagry for treatment.”

Taiwo also told the NAN that FRSC’s operatives had been deployed to the accident area to warn motorists to reduce speed as the area is particularly dangerous.

NAN reports that on February 1, four passengers were killed and some shops destroyed by fire at the same spot when a tipper loaded with sand ran into a Mazda bus.