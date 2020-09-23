The Anambra State Police Command has arrested two brothers for allegedly stealing jewellery worth over N300,000 and N37,000.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested by the police operatives attached to ‘B’ Division, Awka on Tuesday at about 9am.

The suspects: Chigozie Simon, 21, of Aguata, who resides at Kenfrank Lodge UNIZIK Tempsite, Awka, and Onywka Simon of the same address, are brothers from the same parents as well as undergraduates at Paul University and University of Nigeria Nsukka.

This was revealed by the spokesman of the Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement.

Mohammed said the suspects allegedly entered a jewellery shop forcefully at Tempsite Awka, tied the sales girl up and covered her mouth with sellotape.

He added that the suspects also threatened to stab the sales girl on her neck if she screams and thereafter carted away with 33 wristwatches and 14 necklaces worth over N300,000 and a cash sum of N37,000.

He also said that as the suspects were escaping, the salesgirl loosened the tape on her mouth and raised an alarm, which led to the arrest of the suspects after a hot chase.

The stolen jewellery and cash were recovered from the suspects and a wrap of dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa following a search at their residence.

The suspects, however, voluntarily confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing after which they would be charged to Court.

Mohammed urged members of the public who were victims of similar robbery incidents to report at ‘B’ Division Awka in order to enable the Police conduct discreet investigation into the matter.