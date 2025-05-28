Two brothers in court over chieftaincy tussle in Ebonyi community 

Two brothers, Nwiboko Kenneth and Nwiboko Hyacinth of Ndiebor, Ishieke Community in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi were in court over who will be the traditional ruler of their community.

They appeared before an Abakaliki High Court on Wednesday in the matter between them, Nwiboko Kenneth, the plaintiff, Nwiboko Hyacinth, first defendant, Mattias Adum, second defendant, Uchenna Igwe, the State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, who is the fifth defendant.

Others in the matter are: the third and fourth defendant, James Ndieze and Oroke Bernard.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that the community had sometime in April 2024, set up a committee for the kingship in the community.

The committee conducted a screening which the plaintiff, Nwiboko Kenneth, attended and participated with other candidates from other families and he was successful.

After the exercise, the committee resolved that the family of late Nwiboko Obodo should produce the credible and qualified candidate for the position of Traditional Ruler of Ndiebor Ishieke Community and Kenneth was successfully selected.

The tussle started when some group in the community purportedly selected the first defendant, Hyacinth who never presented himself to the committee as their choice candidate for the position of the Traditional Ruler.

Ikechukwu Ogbuewu, counsel for the Plaintiff, said the first defendant, Nwiboko Hyacinth did not participate in the screening or selected for the kingship.

“The first defendant has never gone to school and thus never a holder of any academic certificate of any level, which is one of the basic requirements for position of the Traditional Ruler of Ndiebor Ishleke Community.

“Without due process, the first defendant, Hyacinth was selected and installed as the Traditional Ruler of the community instead of the plaintiff, Kenneth, who is challenging the actions.

NAN reports that the counsel for Igwe, State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, who is the fifth defendant was absent in the Court.

Luke Amaga, counsel for the first and second defendants and Ogbuewu, counsel for the plaintiff thanked the judge for the accelerated hearing.

Justice Henry Njoku, the Presiding Judge advised that it would be better to settle the matter in the community.

Njoku, however adjourned the matter until June 18 for hearing.

Post Views: 9