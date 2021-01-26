Two brothers, Godspower Nwogu, 30; and Basic Nwogu, 35, on Tuesday appeared before Badagry Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged stealing of N8.6 million.

The defendants, of no fixed addresses, are facing a count of stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 19 at Ibereko, Badagry area of Lagos.

Okuiomose said the defendants unlawfully conspired to steal the sum of N8.6 million, property of one Jennifer Ifeayinchukwu.

He said the offence violated Section 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Lazarus Hotepo, granted the defendants bail of N2 million each with two sureties in like sum.

Hotepo said the sureties must be gainfully employed.

He then adjourned the case until February 4 for mention.