Two Britons nabbed trying to smuggle illicit drugs into Nigeria

Two British nationals: Mhizha Jordan Alexander Tatendra and Ayedipe Andrew Adejuwon, as well as two Nigerians: Shonowo Oluwaseun Imole and Ofuoma Omokaro Ayobami, have been arrested by NDLEA operatives for attempting to smuggle into Nigeria 92 bags of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 51.10kg, through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, revealed this in a statement he issued on the operations of the agency in the last one week.

Babafemi said Alexander was intercepted with the consignment upon his arrival at the MMIA on a Qatar Airline flight from Doha based on processed intelligence on May 15, 2025.

He said he was allowed to pass through the security control unhindered and closely monitored by NDLEA operatives to the car park, where Adejuwon, the owner of the cargo, who is a Nigerian British, was waiting in an SUV along with Imole, his relation, and Ayobami, the driver of the vehicle, to receive the courier.

Also Read

The NDLEA operatives tracking them swooped on them as they attempted to drive out of the airport car park, arresting them with the drug exhibits in the vehicle.

In his statement, Alexander confessed he was recruited during his vacation weeks ago while he was promised 1,300 British pounds after a successful delivery of the consignment in Lagos.

Adejuwon, the arrowhead of the syndicate, confessed that he arrived in Nigeria a day earlier from South Africa through Ghana.

A follow-up operation at their apartment in Lekki, Lagos State led to more discoveries.

At the point of his arrest, N93,000 and 17,200 South African Rand were recovered from Adejuwon, while a search of his Lekki apartment led to the seizure of N3,810,500 cash, an Apple laptop, an iPhone 14 Pro Max, and four laughing gas (Nitro Oxide) canisters.

Post Views: 6