Two boys found by police on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway long bridge

Operatives of the Ogu State Police Command have found two young boys on the long bridge of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The spokesperson of the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement.

Odutola, in a statement on Friday, said the two boys were found on the bridge on Thursday at about 5:55am by the Divisional Police Officer of Warewa.

The DPO was said to have sighted two young boys along the Long Bridge outward Lagos without a clear sense of their destination.

Concerned for their safety, the police accosted them for questioning.

Upon interrogation, the boys identified themselves as: Awali Abdulrazak, male, aged 15 years, height 5.6ft; and Aliu Abdulrasheed, male, aged 15 years, height 5.5ft

The boys, dark in complexion, stated they were trekking to Oloje, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Their responses were coherent, and they communicated fluently in Yoruba and English.

They are currently in police custody.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has directed that they receive medical care and welfare support.

Efforts are ongoing to trace their parents or guardians.

