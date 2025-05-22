Two bag 15 years imprisonment for kidnapping university student in Ekiti

An Ekiti High Court in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday sentenced two men; Ojo Babajide, 31 and Olajide Nathaniel, 35, to 15 years imprisonment each for kidnapping a student of Federal University Oye-Ekiti.

The convicts were arraigned before Justice Adeniyi Familoni on July 19, 2022 for conspiracy and kidnapping.

According to the charge, the offences contravene Sections 280 and 279 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The charge sheet stated that the defendants on March 23, 2022 at Oye Ekiti, kidnapped Atana Emmanuel, a student of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, who was also operating a barbing salon.

“I was in the shop around 7:00pm, when I saw the defendants. They moved towards me and ordered me to enter a waiting car. I initially refused but I was forced to enter the waiting car.

“I was initially taken to an unknown destination in Oye-Ekiti, and later found myself in an hotel along Ikere Road in Ado Ekiti.

“I was forced to pay for the room in the hotel through mobile transfer. They asked me to call my relatives to pay a ransom of N1 million for my release.

“Through phone calls, I was able to raise N101, 000, and when they knew the money was not forthcoming, I was ordered to remove all my clothes and they started flogging me with horsewhip.

“I sustained serious bruises all over my body before I was later released,” he narrated.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Kunle-shina Adeyemo called one witness and tendered the victim and convicts’ statements as exhibits.

The defendants, through their lawyer, Akinola Abon pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

The defendants claimed that they were fresh graduates preparing for their National Youth Service Corps programme.

In his judgment, Justice Familoni said: “The incidents of kidnapping in our communities appear unabated despite genuine and concerted efforts being made to curb the vice.

“The defendants willingly, but unwisely chose to join this vice train. Therefore, they cannot escape the consequences.

“In this vein, they deserve more than a slap on the wrist as the penal sanction for their misdeed to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Consequently, they are both sentenced to five years imprisonment each for conspiracy and 10 years imprisonment each for kidnapping without an option of fine.

“The sentences are to run concurrently.”

