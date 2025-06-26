Two associations seek registration of five parties — INEC

Two groups were found to have submitted multiple applications to the Independent National Electoral Commission seeking the registration of five associations as political parties ahead of the 2027 general election, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

The multiple applications were observed in the details of the 110 associations seeking registration, which was published by INEC on Wednesday.

The applications were published on the website and social media handles of INEC.

NAN reports that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had earlier at the commission’s quarterly meeting with the media disclosed that the commission received letters of intent from 110 associations seeking to be registered as political parties as at June 23.

He also promised that INEC would treat all requests fairly, irrespective of the status of their promoters.

However, NAN observed that the details of the released document revealed that a particular group is seeking the registration for three political parties, using the same individuals for protem chairman and protem secretary, same address, and logos, but with different acronyms in the logos.

The names of the proposed political parties are: New Green Generation Coalition Party (NGGCP), New Green Congress (NGC), and New Green Coalition Party (NGCP), with the names of Malam Idris Abdulkarim submitted as the protem chairman and Ambassador Crystal Ogu in the three applications.

Also observed on the list was the name of Evangelist Atanda Bamidele as the protem chairman for two associations: Zuma Reform (ZR) and Zonal Rescue Movement (ZRM), with Udeze Azubuike also as secretary for both proposed parties.

NAN also observed that about 58 associations did not provide at least one of the details such as the proposed acronyms, logos, names of their protem chairmen, secretaries, and addresses.

Those involved in these include: Great Alliance Party (GAP), Key of Freedom Party (KFP), Absolute Congress (ABC), Peoples Liberation Congress Party (PLCP), Populist (Party P) and National Action Network (NAN).

Specifically the Far-Right Party, Republican Party of Nigeria, About All (Nigerian), Alliance Social Party, La Riba Multipurpose Cooperative Society, and National Democratic Movement did not provide their acronyms.

Also in the same category were United National Youths Party of Nigeria, Young Motivation and Awareness for Development Forum, Republican Party of Nigeria, and All Allies Alliance.

African Union Congress (AUC), About All (Nigerian), National Democratic Party (NDP), La Riba Multipurpose Cooperative Society, United National Youths Party of Nigeria, Democratic Union for Progress Sceptre Influence Party (SIP), The Populist, and Peoples Liberation Congress Party (PLPC) were also in the category.

Other associations seeking registration include Congress Action Party (CAP), Allied Conservative Congress (ACC), Citizens Party of Nigeria (CPN), Patriots Party (PP), Movement of the People (MOP), Socialist Equality Party (SEP), and Polling Unit Ambassadors of Nigeria (PUAN).

Village Intelligence Party (VIP), All Democratic Alliance (ADA), and Advanced Democratic Alliance (ADA) were equally among the groups seeking registration to become political parties.

