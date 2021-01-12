Two artisans on Tuesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT for allegedly stealing home appliances worth over N1 million.

The police charged Ahmed Peter, 27, and Adamu Suleiman with three counts of alleged criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abudulahi Tanko, told the court that the matter was reported at the Police Station by Yemitope Bello of Compensation Layout, Kutunku, Gwagwalada, Abuja on December 24.

Tanko alleged that the defendants criminally trespassed into the complainant’s house and stole seven ceiling fans valued at N105,000, pumping machine valued N250,000, two iron water heater valued at N30,000 and electrical wires valued N600,000.

He said other items included two toilet closets valued at N60,000, electrical bulbs valued N20,000, two toilet mirrors valued N20,000, one paint bucket valued at N500, toilet fitting valued N15,000 and also broke the kitchen burglary proof valued N15,000.

He said that during investigation, one prayer mat was recovered from the scene.

Tanko said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 342 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Isah Aliyu, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms, citing Section 36 sub-section (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and section 162 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Aliyu said the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty by the law.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N250,000 each with one reasonable surety each in like sum who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Shafa ordered that the sureties must undertake to an affidavit to forfeit the bail bond if the defendants jumped bail.

He also ordered that the defendants and the sureties must provide a verifiable address to the satisfaction of the court and adjourned the case until April 26 for hearing.