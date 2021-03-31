Two artisans on Wednesday appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kofar Fada, Zaria, for allegedly stealing a businesswoman’s pet dog worth N10,000.

The police charged Ahmed Abubakar and Mustapha Abubakar with criminal conspiracy, possession of dangerous weapons and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Abdullahi Sarki told the court that the defendants stole the dog belonging to Aisha Suleiman, on Dec 31, 2020.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 58, 273, 276 and 228 of the Penal Code.

They pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Sarki told the court that the police had concluded investigation into the matter and asked for date to present his witnesses.

In her ruling, Magistrate Zainab Garba said the defendants are presumed innocent under Section 35(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

She held that the defendants were entitled to bail under sections 171 and 175 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2017.

She, therefore, granted them bail in the sum of N50 000 each and two reasonable sureties each in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until April 21 for hearing.