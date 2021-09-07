Two artisans arraigned for alleged abduction in FCT

Two men on Tuesday appeared before a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for alleged abduction.

The police charged Abdullahi Bello, 20, and Inusa Ibrahim, 30, with abduction and belonging to a gang of thieves.

The prosecution counsel, Malik Taiwo, told the court that the defendants were arrested by officers of the Force Headquarters, Abuja, led by DSP Danjuma Smith while on surveillance patrol in the Federal Capital Territory.

During a police investigation, the prosecutor said the defendants confessed to the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 306 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N300, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Maiwada said the sureties must live within court jurisdiction.

He ordered that the sureties must provide means of Identification, valid address verified by officers of the court.

Maiwada adjourned the case until October 7 for mention.