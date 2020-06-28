Two suspected armed robbers were on June 26, 2020 arrested on the notorious long bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway while robbing motorists.

The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this on Sunday in a press statement.

Oyeyemi said the two male suspects, Ibrahim Nura, 27, an indigine of Kebbi State, and Isaac Kyegh, an indigine of Benue State, both of who reside in Kara, Isheri, Ogun State, were apprehended while attacking one Agoro Adebayo and Olalekan Toheeb, whose vehicle had mechanical fault on the bridge.

The two men were said to have suddenly come out from under the bridge and threatened the duo with knife and cutlass so as to dispossess them of their valuables.

Oyeyemi said in the process, the patrol team from Warewa Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Superintendent of Police Folake Afeniforo, which was on routine patrol on the bridge, met them in the act.

On sighting the policemen, the suspects took to their heels and jumped under the bridge, but they were hotly chased and apprehended right under the bridge, where they have turned to their hideout.

A jackknife was recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for discreet investigation and prosecution.