Two arrested over sex film on Port Harcourt billboard

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two persons in connection with a sex film on a billboard in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, which has since gone viral.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement on Sunday.

Ooni said both suspects have admitted complicity.

He said: “Rivers State Police Command has arrested the duo of Segun Emmanuel ‘m’ and Kingsley Benjamin ‘m’, Engineer and a Security man respectively of E-Motion and SHAEZ NG Ltd whose acts and omissions led to the display of a pornographic video on (LED) screen billboard at Garrison, Port Harcourt on 14/10/2021 at about 1800HRS.

“The suspects who have confessed their complicity in the crime, are currently cooling their heels and helping the Police in investigation and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

“So far, the State is peaceful and everybody going about their lawful activities uninterrupted.”