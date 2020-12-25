Two men: Francis Obeya, 26, and Emmanuel Abah, 21, were in the early hours of Friday arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, while fleeing with a motorcycle belonging to their employer’s company.

The suspects were arrested following a distress call received from a Lagos-based company at the Command’s control room that a dispatch rider with the company sent to deliver certain goods to a client has eloped with the goods and the motorcycle.

Information further revealed that the said rider was heading towards Shagamu-Ore Road.

According to the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, upon the information, policemen along that axis were duly mobilised to be on look out for the motorcycle.

At about 12:30am, policemen attached to Ogbere Division sighted the motorcycle at J4 area with two occupants and they were promptly arrested.

The two suspects are currently being detained at the station, while the motorcycle had been recovered.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and onward transfer to the Lagos State Police Command, which is the jurisdiction of the crime.