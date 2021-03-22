Two men, Adura Akinyode, 21, and Joseph Thomas Ayinde, 20, have been arrested by the Lagos Police command for armed robbery.

The suspects, according to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, were arrested in Mushin area of Lagos by operatives of the command for robbing a family at gunpoint and dispossessing them of a number of valuables, including a Toyota Yaris car with Reg No LAGOS KRD 452 CK; three laptops, a wedding ring and N48,000 cash.

On the 14th of February, 2021 about 0130hrs, a group of armed robbers besieged the house of their victim at Olowojolu Street, Ijaye Lagos and placed him and the family on gun point.

They ordered the victim to submit all the valuables in the house; otherwise, they would rape his wife and as well as kill him.

Odumosu said upon receiving the complaint of the robbery, operatives from the CP Special Squad commenced discrete investigation, which led to the arrest of the two robbers at the Mushin area of Lagos and the recovery of the snatched vehicle.

“During interrogation, the robbers gave their names as Adura Akinyode ‘m’ and Joseph Thomas ‘m’.

“It was revealed that the robbers are among the hoodlums involved in car snatching in Lagos and its environs and they are assisting the operatives in the arrest of their gang members at large,” he said.

He said the case had already been charged to court.