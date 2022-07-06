Two arrested for stealing Salah ram in Ogun

Men of Ogun state police command on the 5th of July 2022, arrested the duo of Adetunji Alagbe and Opeyemi Ogunlokun for stealing a Salah ram belonging to one Sodiq Abolore.

Spokesperson for the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo divisional headquarters by Sodiq Abolore, who reported that while he was sleeping in his house at about 3 am, he heard an unusual noise in his compound which made him to peep through the window, only to discover that the iron gate he used to block the entrance where he kept his Salah ram had been pulled down.

“This made him to come out and discovered that his Salah ram which he bought at the rate of N120,000 was no longer there.

“He stated further that when he searched around, he saw three men forcing his ram into the boot of a waiting Mazda car, which made him to raise alarm, and distress call was made to the police,” it said.

The spokesperson said the three men were chased, and two amongst them were apprehended, while the other one escaped.

“The ram was recovered, and the two suspects were taken to custody.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered an in depth investigation of the case, with the view of charging the suspects to court as soon as possible,” he added.