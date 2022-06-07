Two arrested for stealing IBEDC cable

Two suspected electric cable vandals were on the 1st of June 2022 arrested by men of Ogun state police command for vandalizing and stealing IBEDC cable in Ijebu-Ode.

According to Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s spokesperson, the two suspects, Odogwu Wisdom and Akorede Aregbe were arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Igbeba divisional headquarters, at about 2 a.m, from local vigilante at Olisa area of ijebu Ode, that some vandals were carrying out their nefarious activities at an IBEDC transformer in the area.

He said that upon receiving the information, the DPO Igbeba division, CSP Musiliu Doga, quickly led his patrol team to the area where Odogwu Wisdom, who came to the area on a motorcycle, was arrested with already cut cable from the electricity installation in the area, while his other colleagues escaped.

On interrogation, Wisdom confessed that he and his gang were specialised in stealing electric cable. He also mentioned one Akorede Aregbe as one of those they sell materials stolen to.

Having mentioned the receiver, the policemen went after him and got him arrested as well.

Recovered from them are large quantities of cable suspected to have been stolen from IBEDC installation as well as tools they are using for the illicit trade.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.