Two arrested for killing motorcyclist in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command says it has arrested two people in connection with the death of a 25-year-old motorcycle rider in the state, Dauda Manu.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, made this known in a statement on Monday.

Wakil explained, “On 05/03/2025, an incident report was available at the disposal of Darazo Divisional Police Headquarters that a motionless body of an unidentified individual was found lying along Dosho Village, near Darazo, with multiple injuries.

“Upon receiving the report, a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer visited the scene and evacuated the unidentified body to the General Hospital Darazo, where the victim was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

The PPRO said prior to his death, Dauda Manu was seen riding his motorcycle (a Boxer model) on 04/03/2025 with two unknown men onboard.

Wakil said as the investigation into the matter continued, on Thursday, when a 25-year-old Yau Buba of Minchika Village, Darazo LGA, was arrested in Gombe State in possession of the victim’s motorcycle.

He said during interrogation, Buba revealed that the motorcycle had been sold to him for two hundred and fifty thousand naira by one Buba Muhammadu, who was subsequently arrested on 21/03/2025.

Wakil stated that the case had been transferred to the state criminal investigation department for a discreet investigation.

He said the suspects will be charged in court.

Post Views: 18